Roy "Burt" Brinson was called to his heavenly home on July 22, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family and the most awesome caregivers: CiCi, Sue, T and Oma.
Burt was born August 25, 1941 to Roy and Evelyn Joy Brinson in Wellington, Texas. Burt's early childhood was spent in Amarillo, Texas was where he helped sweep the floors and stock the shelves of his father's grocery store. In 1953, the family moved to Borger, Texas where he worked with his father in their new grocery store. He graduated from Borger High School in 1959. Burt attended Texas Tech University and remained a Red Raider fan until the end.
In 1961 with the announcement of the building of the Sanford Dam, he and his father started a land development and public water utility near Fritch, Texas. It involved several thousand acres and is now home to over 4,500 people. During this time, Burt was also a custom homebuilder throughout the Texas Panhandle.
In 1991, Burt moved to Dallas and started Salon Park, a suite lease salon business. This business was modeled after an earlier prototype and it has revolutionized the salon business across the nation.
Burt had many titles. He was Christian, brother, father, grandfather, BB, patriot, scoutmaster, entrepreneur, boss, groceryman, land developer, water utility operator, builder, Realtor, investor, salesman, trader, mentor, friend, fisherman, boater and yachtsman, of which he enjoyed them all.
However, boater and yachtsman were a couple of his favorite titles as he had a love for the water. After many years of boating on Lake Meredith and Lake Texoma, he moved closer to the coast where the salt water entered his veins. Burt got his first yacht in 1995 and lived aboard it for five years. As he turned more control of his businesses over to his sons, he semi-retired in 2000 and took his yachting adventures to Florida and the Bahamas. He spent the last 20 years living between his boats in the Bahamas and Florida and his home in the Houston area. Over these 20 years, he met many other boaters, yachtsmen and locals. He spent many days with these friends either sitting on one of the many white sand beaches overlooking the turquoise waters of the Bahamas or trolling for that sought-after Marlin or Mahi Mahi. Burt could often be found at the dock entertaining others or in a beach chair, smoking a Cuban cigar, drinking a Weller & Water watching one of his faithful dogs frolic in the ocean water or run up and down the white sandy beaches.
Burt was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Joy Brinson. He is survived by his four boys and his dog Shadow. His sons Brooks Brinson and wife Amy of Ashburn, VA, Boyd "Bo" Brinson and wife Julie of Katy, TX, Branch Brinson and wife Angela of Katy, TX and Bonner Brinson and wife Jenny of Fulshear, TX. He is also survived by his sister Beverly Fry and husband David of Amarillo, TX. He has seven grandchildren, Cason Brinson, Connor Brinson, John Brinson, Jake Brinson, Avery Sleeper, Ashley Sleeper and Tyler Lane, and one great grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday August 1, 2020 at Schmidt Funeral Home 1344 W. Grand Parkway South, Katy, TX 77494. For those unable to attend you may view the service online through the Funeral home website at www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net
