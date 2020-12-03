1/1
Roy Brit Whittenburg
1968 - 2020
Roy Brit Whittenburg passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the age of 52 from complications of COVID.

Brit was born August 27, 1968, to Catherine Whittenburg Reavis and Louis Palma McKee Whittenburg. He attended Puckett Elementary, Bonham Junior High and Amarillo High School. He loved football, especially Texas college games. He attended Austin College in Sherman, Texas where he walked on to play football. He then attended Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Texas where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education. He subsequently attended Hardin Simmons University in Abilene, Texas where he earned a Masters in Education.

Brit began a teaching/coaching career in Amarillo at Bowie Middle School. He then taught/coached in the Independent School Districts of Roosevelt in Lubbock, Waco and Copperas Cove. He was curious about the world and traveled to all fifty states. He also participated in missionary work in Mexico and Belize. Brit felt his special gifts were tending to the elderly and he was happiest caring for his father who had Parkinson's. His father preceded him in death on October 19, 2020.

Survivors include his mother, Catherine Whittenburg Reavis and husband Charles, his four siblings and families--Sarah Catherine Whittenburg Martindale and husband Russell (Maxwell and Mary Catherine), Secily Sibil Whittenburg Torn and husband Scott (Sam, Jack, Kaiya, Tucker and Anna Scott), Justin McKee Whittenburg and wife Blythe (Mack, Earl, Dane and June), Amanda Grace Whittenburg Brack and husband Collin (Luke, Liz Grace, Cate and Eloise).

Brit loved the Lord with all his heart and his neighbors as himself. For this, he was loved by all who were blessed to know him. His words of encouragement to us during his illness were "Consider the Lilies" (Luke 12:27-28).

Memorial services will be virtual. Information regarding the services, including the date and time, can be found on the Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors website https://boxwellbrothers.com/.

The family asks that memorial gifts be to support those with Autism Spectrum Disorders.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
