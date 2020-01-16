Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Clinton Whisler. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Service 11:00 AM Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Roy Clinton Whisler, 93, died Saturday, January 12, 2020, in Amarillo, TX.



Services will be at 11:00 A.M., Friday, January 17, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd, with his nephew Steve Whisler of Springfield, Missouri officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.



Roy was born October 21, 1926, in Belzoni, Mississippi to Sadye Young and Clarence Herman Whisler.



He attended Southwest Baptist University and Oklahoma Baptist University, earning his Bachelor of Education Degree and later a Master of Education Degree from University of Missouri. While at Oklahoma Baptist he met and married Wilma Louise Foster of Altus, Oklahoma August 7, 1949.



Roy enjoyed a career as a classroom teacher and school administrator in several Panhandle towns including Chillicothe, Bovina, Morse, Kelton, Canyon and Amarillo. He also served as Vocational Registrar at Amarillo College.



Over the years he enjoyed maintaining relationships with his many students. A lifelong Baptist he served as deacon and Sunday school teacher for many years



He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 64 years, Wilma; and his brother Jack Carson.



He is survived by brother, Clarence of Springfield, Missouri; sister, Ann Overby of Mendenhall, Mississippi; daughter Deborah Tully, and her husband Chris, of Amarillo; daughter, Julie Lambert and her husband Paul, of Flagstaff, Arizona; four grandchildren, Jason Tully, of South Fork, Colorado, Michael Neal Hacker, of Plano, Lauren Dickson, of Amarillo and Abby Lazar, of Denton; and seven great-grandchildren, Caleb Dickson, of Waco, Chloe Dickson, of Amarillo, Arios Tully, of South Fork, Colorado, Thomas Tully, of Cushing, Oklahoma, and Daphne, Zane and Scout Lazar, of Denton.



The family wishes to extend thanks to Roy's many caregivers at Brookdale Sleepy Hollow, Brookdale Medi-Park and Kindred Hospice.





