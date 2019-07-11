Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy "RJ" Cluck Jr.. View Sign Service Information Yarber Mortuary 621 E 5Th St Mountain View , MO 65548 (417)-934-1234 Send Flowers Obituary

Roy Cluck Jr. known as RJ, age 88, passed peacefully from this life on July 4, 2019 at home in Mountain View, Missouri. RJ was one of 5 children and was born February 15, 1931 in Dimmit, Texas to Roy and Retta Cluck. He grew up on the family farm and graduated high school in Dimmit. He served in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1955.



RJ married Florence Lee Craig in 1964. They raised their 3 children Carla Lee, Wilma June, and Carl Lee Roy on the Craig-Cluck family ranch south of Texhoma, Texas. Here the family farmed wheat and milo, and ran a very successful cow herd. RJ took great pride in developing and improving each ranch. One highlight for many years was the yearly branding. The hundreds of friends and family that experienced these brandings still talk about them today.



As RJ was raising his family in Texhoma he was involved in many organizations, board committees, and was a member of numerous associations all through the years.



RJ often entertained his numerous friends with many picnics, cookouts, fishing and hunting on the New Mexico Ranch. Another favorite hobby with his friends was hunting coyotes with his greyhounds on the Texhoma Ranch.



RJ had a deep passion for the ranching way of life. His brand is evident everywhere you look on the ranches in Texhoma, Texas, Clayton New Mexico and Mountain View, Missouri. You can follow the trail of his footprints of life by finding his stamped initials RJC everywhere you look.



He loved wild life and anything outdoors. He would often take mules and horses on pack trail trips. He was always bringing home some exotic animal such as peacocks, fighting chickens, Siamese cats, bobcats and wolves just to name a few.



He enjoyed breeding, raising and showing cutting horses. In the 60's, 70's and 80's he successfully traveled and showed his cutting horses making many memories with friends.



He also raised and trained grey hounds, border collies and all different kinds of dogs. He always had a project or mission going on. He was truly one of a kind, an original character.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Retta Cluck, his sister Joy Smith, brother Jimmy Cluck and brother Jerry Cluck. He is survived by his sister Billie Cluck of Dimmit, Texas, three children, 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren:



Carla Watson, RJ's oldest daughter and husband Michael of Woodward, Oklahoma; Carla's daughter, Tara Zamora, husband Jaime and their daughter, Jaylee Belle of Canyon, Texas;



His daughter Wilma Larsen, husband Dana and their son, Collbran Blue Larsen who all still live on the Craig-Cluck 5 generation family ranch South of Texhoma, Texas;



His son Carl Cluck and wife Christine; their daughter, Carissa Anne Whitten, husband RH and their children, Gracenne Jewell, River Lee, and Craig Layken; Carl and Christine's son, Coldar Craig Cluck and wife Taylor.



To his grandchildren and great grandchildren RJ was affectionately known as "Papa Cluck."



Carl and Christine made a huge decision in the summer of 2014 to move their entire family to a new ranch in Mountain View, Missouri. RJ joined them on the ranch in December 2015.



Funeral Services were held Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. at Cluck Ranch. Interment was in Cluck Ranch. Memorial contributions may be made to Celebrate Recovery in Mountain View, Missouri. Condolences may be expressed at

