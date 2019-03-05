Roy J. Keene, Jr. peacefully passed away on December 30, 2018. Born on July 15, 1928 in Chino, California, Roy spent most of his life in Amarillo and Dallas, Texas. His death is preceded by his wife, Betty, and daughter, Mary. He is survived by two children, Stephen R. Keene and Suzanne Keene Sutherland. He leaves behind seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren, as well as many extended family members and friends. Roy was highly respected as a petroleum engineer, and was a generous and caring husband, father, brother and friend.He was always ready with a helping hand and a fun-loving personality.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019