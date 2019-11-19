Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Joe Phillips. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Service 10:00 AM Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Roy Joe Phillips went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 16, 2019 at the age of 89.Services will be at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd., with Lyndon Latham officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors.Roy was born on July 19, 1930 in Shawnee, Oklahoma to Leo and Josephine Phillips.Roy proudly served his country for 18 months in the Korean War . After returning from the war, Roy came to Amarillo, where he met the love of his life, Freddie Covington. They were married on March 4, 1954. They celebrated 57 years together before Freddie's sudden death on April 14, 2011.Roy was a member of the Carpenters Local 665 for over 45 years. He worked on many prominent buildings in Amarillo. Roy took pride in knowing he built each of he and Freddie's three homes. One of his many enjoyments was building birdhouses and growing beautiful vegetable gardens. He would share with family and friends.Roy was a devout Christian, husband, father and grandfather. He was a member of Fairlane Church of Christ for many years.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Freddie Lee; In-Laws, Fay and Luke Covington; Sister-In-Law, Sue Schones; Brother-In-Law Don Wetzel; two Stepsisters; and one Stepbrother.He is survived by his daughter Terry, and husband Corky, of Amarillo, TX.; two granddaughters, Kerby and Kally Parker, of Amarillo; two sister-in-Laws, Dixie Wetzel of Burkburnett, TX.; and Bobbie and husband Charles Brazile of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; a brother, Fred, of Amarillo; four nephews, Rick and Jerry Brazile of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Russell Wetzel of Bowie, TX, and Randy Wetzel of Burkburnett, TX.; two nieces, Kathy King of LaVaca, AR., and Roxie Schones of Bulverde, TX.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to BSA Hospice of the Southwest.Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

