Service Information Cox-Rowley Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-354-2585 Viewing 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM Cox-Rowley Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 Viewing 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM Cox-Rowley Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109

Rev. Roy Aubry Kornegay passed from this world on April 6, 2020.



He was born in Shreveport, LA on August 15, 1937 to Roy Aubry Sr. and Clara Gray Kornegay.



The family will have a private burial; a celebration of his life will be set at a later date. Viewing will be held at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home on Friday from 8:00am-5:00pm and on Saturday from 8:00 - 12:00. He always said "I wasn't born in Texas but I got here as quick as I could." Roy threw out the first Little League pitch in the city of Victoria and was on the San Antonio Pony League World Championship team in 1952. In high school, he not only played baseball, but he also was in the All State Choir and played the baritone in the band. His dad worked for the Railroad and he attended high schools in Alice, San Antonio and Victoria, TX. After graduating from Patti Welder High School in Victoria, he gave up a possible baseball career to become a minister following his calling from God. He graduated from Howard Payne College in Brownwood, TX, where he met and married Janette Sewell. It was their common love for the Bible, classical music and opera that brought them together. From there, he graduated from Southwestern Theological Seminary with a double Masters Degree in Religious Education and Archeology. Roy served churches as Minister of Education in Alvarado, Dumas, Texas City, Pampa, North Phoenix in Phoenix, Ariz., and at First Baptist Church, Amarillo for 15 years. His last 17 years were spent working as Director of Missions for the Amarillo Baptist Association, from where he retired in 2004. He used his expertise as a writer for the Southern Baptist Sunday School Board for Sunday school literature, Vacation Bible School materials and Missions' materials. He was on the Baptist General Convention of Texas Executive Board, Howard Payne University Trustee Board, and served as Chairman of the SBS Metro Religious Education Association. Locally, he served on the Amarillo Baptist Community Service Board and the High Plains Foundation Board. He was on the YMCA Board of Directors and was the 2004 Recipient of the Harry Mays Award. He used his musical talents to sing with the Panhandle Singing Men of Texas. Due to his love and knowledge of the Bible, Roy began to lead study group tours to the Holy Lands in 1974. His goal was to go to every place mentioned in the Bible. During the first few years following 9/11 the tours were led to other parts of the world. He ended up visiting 64 different countries and had an orange hat with a pin from every country. He is known all over the world as "The Man in the Orange Hat." He loved his family dearly and has taken them on Bible Study trips to the Holy Lands and yearly vacations to Lake City Colorado for fishing and family times. Wherever he went he was also teaching about the Bible and sharing Jesus with others.



Roy is survived by his wife, Janette Kornegay, his three daughters and their husbands: Kari & Brian McClure of Coppell, TX, Karla & Brent Weatherly of Amarillo, TX, Kathy & Jon Brooks of Keller, TX; Grandchildren: Megan & Tyson Lippincott, Jenni & Logan Lanier, Brandon & Sarah Brooks, Wendy & Nathan Massie, Brittney & Cameron Slanina, Kent Kornegay Weatherly and six great grandchildren.



Memorials are requested to be given to High Plains Retreat Center - Kornegay Hall Fund, PO Box 7709, Amarillo, TX 79114 or go on-line to read about it or donate at





Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020

