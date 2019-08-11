Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy "Jack" Martin. View Sign Service Information Griggs-Schooler-Gordon Funeral Directors 5400 Bell Avenue Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-358-0441 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Griggs-Schooler-Gordon Funeral Directors 5400 Bell Avenue Amarillo , TX 79109 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Griggs-Schooler-Gordon Funeral Directors 5400 Bell Avenue Amarillo , TX 79109 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Roy "Jack" Martin 102, of Amarillo passed away August 8, 2019. Visitation will be Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at Griggs Schooler Gordon Funeral Directors 5400 Bell St. Funeral service will be Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Griggs Schooler Gordon Funeral Directors with interment to follow at Llano Cemetery. Jack was born in Emory, Texas to Roscoe and Emma Martin. Jack was raised in Quanah. He met and married the love of his life Ermil. They spent over 70 wonderful years together until Ermil passed away in 2009. Jack was a member of the Freemasons in the Palo Duro Lodge 1239, a lifetime Member of the Scottish Rite of El Paso, and the Boilermakers Union Amarillo Lodge 531. He retired from Foster Wheeler Energy Corp of New Jersey in 1979. His family was very important to him, he enjoyed spending time with them at his summer home in the mountains. He enjoyed working on numerous projects, attending Sunday school classes and baking. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his honor to the .



He is preceded in death by his wife Ermil; his two sons Billy Jack Martin and James Martin; his parents; along with numerous brothers and sisters.



He is survived by his granddaughters Pamela Davis and husband Wesley; Kimberly Martin; and Cindy Taylor and husband Daniel. Seven great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.

