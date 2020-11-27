Roy C. Sparkman, aged 94, died peacefully on November 24, 2020 at his home in Pampa, Texas.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Cremation and arrangements will be under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Roy lived a long life, full of service to his church and community and filled with love of family and friends. He was born on November 6, 1926 to Miller and Annie Bone Sparkman in Waurika, Oklahoma. He grew up primarily in Dexter and Gainesville, Texas and graduated from Gainesville High School in 1944. After serving in the Navy during the last months of World War II (the Big One), he went on to attend North Texas State University where he earned an undergraduate degree in Government and a graduate degree in Economics in 1951.
He married Margaret Riley Sparkman on November 30, 1946 and they moved to Pampa, Texas in 1951 for teaching jobs. Roy taught World History at Pampa High School. After several years of teaching, Roy joined Security Federal Savings and Loan. He retired from a 28-year career in 1983.
Roy was extremely active in his community as a member of the Pampa Rotary Club, the Pampa Greater Area Chamber of Commerce, the Pampa Board of Realtors, the Knife and Fork Club, Pampa Retired Teachers, and the Pampa Area Foundation. He is a Former Board Member of the Genesis House, the Boy Scouts, Pampa Senior Citizens, the United Way, the Pampa Youth & Community Center, Pampa Environmental and Beautification, Clean Pampa Inc., and Pantex. He was a Paul Harris Fellow in Rotary International in 1999, Roy received the Citizen Emeritus of the Year award for his contributions to the city of Pampa.
Roy was a loyal member of the First Presbyterian Church of Pampa where he was an Elder and the Clerk of the Session.
In addition to his parents, Roy is predeceased by his wife Margaret (September 11, 1998); his brothers, A.J., Miller, and Woodrow; his sisters, Era Bernice, Mildred Dunham, Iola Brandt and Lockie Owen; and his brothers-in-law, E.J. and Roy Riley.
Roy is survived by his daughter, Carol, and her husband, Jeff (Dallas, Texas), his grandson, Thomas (Arlington, Virginia), and his granddaughter, Alison (Houston, Texas).
Memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 525 N Gray St, Pampa, TX 79065, Tralee Crisis Center, 308 S Cuyler St, Pampa, TX 79065, Meals on Wheels, 302 E Foster Ave, Pampa, TX 79065, or your favorite charity
.