Royce Edward Jackson, 93, of Amarillo, TX died Monday, November 4, 2019.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel with Bev Gambrel officiating. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Royce was born February 15, 1926, in Shannon, TX to "Charlie" and Irene Jackson. He served in the Air Force during World War II. He had worked as a manager at First Supply Company and later The Automotive, Inc. for many years. Royce was a member of Hillside Christian Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Aleene Dillehay Jackson; a son, Michael Jackson; three brothers; and three sisters.
Survivors include a son, Mark Jackson; and a grandchild, Tyler Jackson.
The family will receive friends from 6-7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the funeral home.
Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019