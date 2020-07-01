Royce Lee Bodiford
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Royce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Odessan Royce Bodiford, age 83, passed away June 22, 2020. Royce was born on the family farm near Millsap, Texas on November 23, 1936.

Royce is survived by his wife, Helen of 62 1/2 years, son, Terry Bodiford (Tracy), of Houston, daughter, Michelle Olson (Daniel) of Lubbock, grandsons, Matthew and Hunter Bodiford, Alex Olson, granddaughter, Hayley Olson, Sister Pamela Kessler, husband Paul of Fort Worth and nephew David Kessler of Dallas. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Aubrey and Lucille Bodiford and brother Richard Bodiford. Royce and Helen lived in Amarillo for over 35 years prior to moving to Odessa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made any charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved