Odessan Royce Bodiford, age 83, passed away June 22, 2020. Royce was born on the family farm near Millsap, Texas on November 23, 1936.
Royce is survived by his wife, Helen of 62 1/2 years, son, Terry Bodiford (Tracy), of Houston, daughter, Michelle Olson (Daniel) of Lubbock, grandsons, Matthew and Hunter Bodiford, Alex Olson, granddaughter, Hayley Olson, Sister Pamela Kessler, husband Paul of Fort Worth and nephew David Kessler of Dallas. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Aubrey and Lucille Bodiford and brother Richard Bodiford. Royce and Helen lived in Amarillo for over 35 years prior to moving to Odessa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made any charity of your choice.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.