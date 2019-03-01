Royse J. Short 57, of Amarillo died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 in Amarillo.
Memorial Services will be at 11 AM Saturday at Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.
Royse was born in Amarillo on Feb. 4, 1962 to Alvin and Opal Short. He worked at Wellborn Signs as a painter and fabricator for more than 14 years.
Royse was a kind hearted and patient man. He was an excellent husband, father and grandfather and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
He is survived by his wife, Martha; four daughters, Michelle Short and Priscilla Moore and her husband Chris, all of Amarillo, Christina Mitchell and her husband Richie of Lubbock and Val Abdoo and her husband Robert of North Richland Hills; one son Arthur Zamora and his wife Marcy of Dallas; one brother, Russell Short and his wife Beth of North Richland Hills; 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019