Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Royse J. Short. View Sign

Royse J. Short 57, of Amarillo died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 in Amarillo.



Memorial Services will be at 11 AM Saturday at Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.



Royse was born in Amarillo on Feb. 4, 1962 to Alvin and Opal Short. He worked at Wellborn Signs as a painter and fabricator for more than 14 years.



Royse was a kind hearted and patient man. He was an excellent husband, father and grandfather and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.



He is survived by his wife, Martha; four daughters, Michelle Short and Priscilla Moore and her husband Chris, all of Amarillo, Christina Mitchell and her husband Richie of Lubbock and Val Abdoo and her husband Robert of North Richland Hills; one son Arthur Zamora and his wife Marcy of Dallas; one brother, Russell Short and his wife Beth of North Richland Hills; 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.





Royse J. Short 57, of Amarillo died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 in Amarillo.Memorial Services will be at 11 AM Saturday at Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.Royse was born in Amarillo on Feb. 4, 1962 to Alvin and Opal Short. He worked at Wellborn Signs as a painter and fabricator for more than 14 years.Royse was a kind hearted and patient man. He was an excellent husband, father and grandfather and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.He is survived by his wife, Martha; four daughters, Michelle Short and Priscilla Moore and her husband Chris, all of Amarillo, Christina Mitchell and her husband Richie of Lubbock and Val Abdoo and her husband Robert of North Richland Hills; one son Arthur Zamora and his wife Marcy of Dallas; one brother, Russell Short and his wife Beth of North Richland Hills; 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Funeral Home Rector Funeral Home - Amarillo

2800 South Osage

Amarillo , TX 79103

(806) 374-1500 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close