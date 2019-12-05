Ruby I Besly of Amarillo, Texas passed away peacefully at home on November 20, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born on a ranch outside of Whitman, Nebraska to Richard E Leyner and Nina Leyner on June 17, 1929. Ruby married Warren L Besly on January 11, 1947, celebrating over 72 years together.
Ruby was a homemaker and mother foremost but also worked as a telephone operator, secretary, answering service operator, and LVN nurse. She was a member of the Red Hat group and also enjoyed making Raggedy Ann and Andy's as well as Sock Monkeys with her church group and for her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ruby was preceded in death by her father and mother; brother Richard E Leyner Jr, sister Maxine Hayward, and daughter-in-law Joan Besly. She is survived by her husband Warren L Besly; sons Warren D Besly and Carmen, Thomas D Besly; grandchildren David Besly and Tara, Steven Besly and Sara, Denise Welmaker Naumann and David, Jason Besly and Katie, Todd Besly and Rebecca; and 12 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday December 7, at 2 pm. The service will be in the chapel of the First Baptist Church, 1208 S Tyler St, Amarillo, Texas 7910, with Dr. Howard K. Batson officiating .
Arrangements are under the guidance of Lighthouse Funeral and Cremation Services.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019