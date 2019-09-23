Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Jewell McCause. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruby Jewell McCause, 93, formerly of Dumas, passed away late Saturday evening, on her birthday in Amarillo. A graveside service will be held Tuesday morning, at 10:00 am at Dumas Cemetery with Rev. Scott Higginbotham of Temple Baptist Church in Amarillo officiating. A memorial service will be held Monday at 1:00 in the afternoon at Craig Memorial Nursing Home in Amarillo. A family visitation is scheduled for Monday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Directors in Dumas. Arrangements are entrusted to Morrison Funeral Directors.



Ruby was born in Hickory, Oklahoma on September 21, 1926 to W.H. and Edna (Jackson) Brents. She would spend her life in service to others, especially her family, whom she loved dearly. Ruby would make cookies and cakes for their birthdays and she remembered all of them. She married Harlice McCause on July 17, 1946 and they made Dumas their home. He preceded her in death in 2009. Ruby served as Moore County Tax Assessor/Collector and retired from there after 20 years. She was a lifetime, (61 year), member of Dumas Eastern Star and she thoroughly enjoyed this organization. Ruby was also a 60 year member of Bible Baptist Church in Dumas. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Harlice, 9 brothers and sisters as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.



Ruby is survived by her children, daughter: Jane and Charles Harlan , son: Doug and Genie McCause, all of Amarillo, her brother: Buddy Brents of Ada, OK, grandchildren: Brent and Jacquie Harlan, Brian Harlan of Amarillo, Thomas and Katie McCause of Fruita, CO, and Sam and Kayla McCause, and daughter Kalli Anne of Bensalem, PA; great-grandchildren: Chance and Brooke Harlan and daughters Dottie and Darbie, of Amarillo, and Sydney and Logan Hoff of Dublin,CA.



The family suggests with gratitude that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the building fund of Temple Baptist Church of Amarillo, 3208 South Van Buren, Amarillo, 79109, or Craig Chapel Fund, 5500 West 9th, Amarillo, 79106.





