Ruby was born May 24, 1934 in Cameron, TX to the late Gibson and Violet Swain. She was a long standing member of New Bible Birth Fellowship Church, under the leadership of her son Pastor E.J. Cofer. She is preceded in death by her parents, 8 brothers, sisters, and son Fredrick Cofer. She is survived by two brothers: Daniel of Amarillo, TX and George of Texarkana, TX, three sons, four daughters, and host of family and friends. Viewing will be held Friday, April 5th at Golden Gate Mortuary, 1416 N. Hughes St. from 4pm-6pm and funeral service will be held Saturday, April 6th at New Birth Bible Fellowship, 2501 SW 3rd at 11 am, Pastor EJ Cofer, pastor and eulogist, Burial Llano Cemetery.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019