Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Person. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruby Jean Smith Person was born April 4, 1935, in Paris, Texas, Lamar County, to McKinley and Rosie Lee Smith. She and her family eventually moved to Memphis, Texas. Ruby graduated from Morningside High School in Memphis, Texas as Valedictorian in 1953. Ruby served as a teacher and principal at Deep Lake School, near Memphis for two years. She continued her career in education in Amarillo where she taught for a total of 36 years and retired from Amarillo Independent School District in 1996. Many students remember Mrs. Person as one of their favorite teachers. Ruby joined Mt. Zion Baptist Church in 1966 where she served as an usher, on the culinary committee, junior usher advisor, Vacation Bible School children's instructor and many other positions as called on. After retirement, Ruby continued to give her time volunteering and serving others. She has been recognized with several awards over the years for her service and volunteerism. Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, Rosie Lee and McKinley Smith; two brothers, James Earl Smith and Baby Boy Smith; two sisters, Mamie Taylor and Odessa Jordan; and her former husband and friend Lorenzo Person. Ruby is survived by her daughter, Jackie Person of Grand Prairie, TX; bonus son, Michael (Tonya) Thomas of Fort Worth, TX; granddaughter Ciara Thomas of Midland, TX; sister Lola Phenix of Lubbock, TX; brother Paul (Doris) Smith, Amarillo, TX; and "adopted son" Gerald (Nelda) Tucker, Amarillo, TX as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends. Viewing will be held Thursday, June 27th from 5pm-7pm at Golden Gate Mortuary Chapel of Angels, 1416 N. Hughes. The service will be Friday, June 28th at 11 am (with viewing at the beginning of service starting at 10 am - 11 am) at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 118 S. Van Buren St, Amarillo, TX, Burial Llano Cemetery.





Ruby Jean Smith Person was born April 4, 1935, in Paris, Texas, Lamar County, to McKinley and Rosie Lee Smith. She and her family eventually moved to Memphis, Texas. Ruby graduated from Morningside High School in Memphis, Texas as Valedictorian in 1953. Ruby served as a teacher and principal at Deep Lake School, near Memphis for two years. She continued her career in education in Amarillo where she taught for a total of 36 years and retired from Amarillo Independent School District in 1996. Many students remember Mrs. Person as one of their favorite teachers. Ruby joined Mt. Zion Baptist Church in 1966 where she served as an usher, on the culinary committee, junior usher advisor, Vacation Bible School children's instructor and many other positions as called on. After retirement, Ruby continued to give her time volunteering and serving others. She has been recognized with several awards over the years for her service and volunteerism. Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, Rosie Lee and McKinley Smith; two brothers, James Earl Smith and Baby Boy Smith; two sisters, Mamie Taylor and Odessa Jordan; and her former husband and friend Lorenzo Person. Ruby is survived by her daughter, Jackie Person of Grand Prairie, TX; bonus son, Michael (Tonya) Thomas of Fort Worth, TX; granddaughter Ciara Thomas of Midland, TX; sister Lola Phenix of Lubbock, TX; brother Paul (Doris) Smith, Amarillo, TX; and "adopted son" Gerald (Nelda) Tucker, Amarillo, TX as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends. Viewing will be held Thursday, June 27th from 5pm-7pm at Golden Gate Mortuary Chapel of Angels, 1416 N. Hughes. The service will be Friday, June 28th at 11 am (with viewing at the beginning of service starting at 10 am - 11 am) at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 118 S. Van Buren St, Amarillo, TX, Burial Llano Cemetery. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 26 to June 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close