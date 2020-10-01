Mrs. Ruby Lee Route was born on August 9, 1942, in Shamrock, Texas. Ruby Lee Polk later met the Love of her life J.L. Route. They were married on November 4, 1961, in Shamrock, Texas. The Routes became pillars of the North Heights Community for 59 years. Mrs. Route leave to cherish her memory, daughter; Sharry Johnson (Amarillo, TX.), son; Dalton Route (Killeen TX), brother; Frank Polk Jr. (Fort Worth, TX), sister; Teresa Betts (Pampa, TX) and many family and friends. The viewing will be held Friday, October 2nd at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church from 5PM-6PM. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 3rd at 11AM at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, 3100 Angelus Drive, Amarillo, TX 79107. To view the full obit, order flowers, and sign the guest book visit www.ggmortuary.com