Rudy Padilla, 69, of Amarillo, TX died November 2, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, November 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM at San Jose Catholic Church in Hereford, TX with Celebrant Nestor Lara. A mask must be worn to attend the service. Viewing will be Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 3:00-8:00PM with rosary at 6:00PM at the funeral home. Services & cremation have been entrusted to Mendez & Mullins Family Funeral Home. A mask must be worn to attend viewing & rosary. MENDEZ & MULLINS FAMILY FUNERA , Hereford, TX.



