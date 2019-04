Ruth Ann Johnson, known to many as Nana, passed away on April 5, 2019.She was married to Perry "Bud" Johnson for 60 years. She had 3 kids, 7 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.She loved planning reunions, traveling and taking care of her family and loved ones.She loved Jesus with all her heart and blessed everyone she knew.Services will be held at Temple Baptist Church on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would love for her donations to be sent to The Cottages at Quail Creek, where they took wonderful care of Ruth Ann in her last days.Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com