Visitation 5:30 PM Lagrone-Blackburn-Shaw Funeral Directors 8310 S Coulter St Amarillo , TX 79119 Funeral service 10:00 AM Hillside Christian Church West Chapel Burial Following Services Llano Cemetery

With profound sadness we announce the passing of our Queen, Ruth Ann Tenorio, a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched. Ruth Ann peacefully passed away in the arms of her family on August 27, 2019. Funeral services will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hillside Christian Church West Chapel with Pastor Bob Attaway officiating. Burial will follow in Llano Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 5:30 - 7:00 pm, Friday, August 30, 2019 at LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Coulter Road Chapel.



Ruth Ann was born to Everett and Desi Rivers on December 1, 1942 in Turkey, Texas. She attended schools in Quitaque, Texas before moving to Amarillo. She was a cheerleader at Bowie Junior High, where she was also known for co-writing the Bowie Braves fight song. She went on to graduate from Amarillo High School in 1961. Till the day she died, she always said "Once a Sandie, always a Sandie".



Ruth Ann married the late, great, Val Tenorio, love of her life, whom she met in junior high. They had their first daughter, Valerie Leigh who preceded her in Death in 1962. They went on to have two more children, a son, Todd, and a daughter, Lori. After Val's passing, Ruth Ann met her Mr. Wright, Dale, who then became her life companion and best friend.



Ruth Ann began a long banking career starting with State National Bank while living in El Paso, Texas. Upon return to Amarillo, she worked for Tascosa National, before joining First National Bank of Amarillo in 1972. There she was Executive Administrative Assistant to the President, Don Powell. Ruth Ann moved on from banking to property management, working for Vantex. In addition, Ruth Ann owned and operated Rat's Place, an antique store on 10th street. When she retired, she continued managing Brooke Place Condominiums up until she passed away. Ruth Ann held a seat on many boards throughout her lifetime, most notably was the Maverick Boys & Girls Club.



Outside of her career, Ruth Ann was a nurturing and loving mother. She was our shining star. Not only did Ruth Ann love her children, she adored her daughter in law Rosie, her granddaughters, Chelsey and Kennedi, her grandson, Jude, and her great-grandsons, Gabriel, Evren, and Beau.



Ruth Ann was known by many to be larger than life. She was an extremely confident and graceful woman. Ruth Ann left an overwhelming impression to those she met. Ruth Ann's hobbies included painting, estate selling, shopping, and traveling. She was a creative, eclectic, and as she would say, "Gawdy" lady. She will always be our SUNshine.



Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Louwanna, her daughter Valerie, her husband Val, and nephew Rocky. Those left to cherish her memory include her life companion and best friend Dale Wright, son Todd Tenorio and wife Rosie, daughter Lori Tenorio Dunavin, nephew/son Rusty Eckles and wife Annette, grandchildren Chelsey Romo and husband Jay, Kennedi Catano, and Jude Dunavin, great-grandchildren Gabriel, Evren, and Beau Romo. Ruth Ann also leaves behind several nieces and nephews whom she loved.





Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019

