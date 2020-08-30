Ruth Ione Knudson, 96, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in Temple, Texas. Visitation will be one hour prior to the graveside service which will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, August 31,2020 Oslo Lutheran Cemetery Gruver, Texas with Pastor Arlen Lloyd officiating.



Ruth Ione (Bredeson) Knudson was born on April 30, 1924 in Leland, Iowa to Christian and Julia Bredeson. She came to the Hansford County area in the 1940's to work. She married Jodie Knudson on August 19, 1945 in Borger, Texas. They were married 40 years. She was a farmer's wife and raised four children in the Gruver area. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed reading and making afghans and cross-stitching pictures. She was devoted to the Lutheran Church and attended both Oslo Lutheran Church in Gruver and Faith Lutheran church in Spearman.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jodie Knudson, 2 sons, infant son Thomas Roy and John Russel Knudson, daughter Sharon Saltzman, and son-in-law Barry Goff. Also, her brother, Clemens Bredeson and sisters Agnes Hoel and Carmen Roy.



She is survived by daughters, Janice Porter and Charlie of Troy, Texas and Judy Goff of Eagle, Idaho. Nine grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to Oslo Lutheran Church 8605 CR F Gruver, Tx. 79040 or to Hansford County Library 122 Main St. Spearman, Tx. 79081.



Isaiah 40:31. But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles, they will run and not grow weary, they will not be faint.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store