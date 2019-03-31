Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Mariea Britt. View Sign

Ruth was born July 5, 1985 in Amarillo, TX to Terry Edward Britt and Patricia Garcia Britt. Ruth attended Tascosa High School and graduated in 2003. She was a loving mother, sister, daughter,auntie and friend. Ruth was a beautiful kind spirit who was loyal to the people she loved. Her smile and laugh brought light to everyone she came across and could bring joy to even the darkest of rooms. She leaves behind mother Patricia and father Terry, her two sons Cha'Kyri Hendricks and Bryelle Holmes, her three daughters, Jada Holmes and twin girls Kali and Kyli Kemp. As well as 4 sisters Christina and Ashley Britt of Amarillo, TX , Jennifer and Tea'rria Britt of Arlington and 5 brothers, Terry Jr, Adrian Salazar, Joshua Britt,and Abel Britt,of Amarillo, Tx and Brock Britt.of Arlington, TX along with a handful of nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind many friends and her Jax Transportation Family. Services will be held at 11 am, at First Baptist Church 1208 S. Tyler with Pastor Roddrick Watkins officiating. Burial Llano cemetery.





Ruth was born July 5, 1985 in Amarillo, TX to Terry Edward Britt and Patricia Garcia Britt. Ruth attended Tascosa High School and graduated in 2003. She was a loving mother, sister, daughter,auntie and friend. Ruth was a beautiful kind spirit who was loyal to the people she loved. Her smile and laugh brought light to everyone she came across and could bring joy to even the darkest of rooms. She leaves behind mother Patricia and father Terry, her two sons Cha'Kyri Hendricks and Bryelle Holmes, her three daughters, Jada Holmes and twin girls Kali and Kyli Kemp. As well as 4 sisters Christina and Ashley Britt of Amarillo, TX , Jennifer and Tea'rria Britt of Arlington and 5 brothers, Terry Jr, Adrian Salazar, Joshua Britt,and Abel Britt,of Amarillo, Tx and Brock Britt.of Arlington, TX along with a handful of nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind many friends and her Jax Transportation Family. Services will be held at 11 am, at First Baptist Church 1208 S. Tyler with Pastor Roddrick Watkins officiating. Burial Llano cemetery. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close