James Ryan Martin, 24 of Amarillo passed away on November 27, 2019 in Lubbock.
Memorial service will be today December 3, 2109 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Ryan was born on April 29, 1995 in Amarillo. He graduated from Holy Cross Academy in 2013. Ryan had many enjoyments in life a few of them were, working the concession stand during volleyball and basketball games at Holy Cross Academy, helping take care of the animals on the family farm and playing video games. He was a member of St. Mary's Cathedral where he served as an alter server for ten years. Ryan was a past member of the Amarillo Boy Choir where he got to travel and sing at the Vatican and Carnegie Hall.
One of Ryan's wishes was to be an organ donor. His family made sure to follow through with his wishes on November 27, 2019. Ryan and his family have great comfort knowing that he has help serval people during this tragic time.
He was preceded in death by a brother Josh Diaz and his grandfather Jim Morris
Ryan is survived by his parents Kathy & Vick Diaz of Amarillo; brothers, Zack Martin and Dusty Diaz and wife Leanna all of Amarillo; sisters, Alyssa Martin of Eugene, OR, Tammy Bjork and husband Jarle of Amarillo, Aprile Lee of Lubbock, Melanie Hill and husband Travis of Kaysville, UT and Heidi Apel and husband Sven of Germany; grandmother, Joan Morris of Odessa; godmother, Jody Brockman of Amarillo several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Memorial contributions can be made to St Mary's Cathedral or Holy Cross Catholic Academy.
Online condolences may be shared at www.memorialparkamarillo.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019