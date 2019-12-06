Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sabrina Jade Mackic. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Prayer Service 6:00 PM Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM The Garden of Gethsemane at Llano Cemetery 2900 S Hayes Street. View Map Memorial Gathering Following Services Renovacion Ministero International 3901 SE 10th Avenue. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sabrina Jade Mackic, eight-year-old daughter of Goran Mackic and Beatris Adrianna Montenegro of Fort Worth, died Monday morning, December 2, 2019 at Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth after her tiny heart failed following a sudden illness.



Sabrina was born June 21, 2011, in Fort Worth where her father is employed as an industrial engineer at Bell Helicopter's Hurst Texas plant, and her loving mother is a stay-at-home homemaker. She attended Eastern Hills Elementary School in Fort Worth where she was a third grader. She became ill on Sunday while returning home from Amarillo with her parents and younger brother Aaron after having spent Thanksgiving week visiting and enjoying the holiday in the company of her many relatives in Amarillo. She was hospitalized for treatment Sunday evening upon returning to Fort Worth.



Sabrina loved music and especially enjoyed singing karaoke, dancing and having her picture taken. She was an avid player of video games in competition with her brother. On almost every visit to see her relatives in Amarillo she was a regular patron at Chuck E. Cheese with her aunt, Vanja Mackic, of Amarillo, where they often were joined by her paternal grandparents, Vesna and Edin Mackic, also of Amarillo. When she was home in Fort Worth she was fond of visiting with all her Amarillo relatives via FaceTime or Skype especially her grandparents, the Mackics, and her maternal grandparents, Ranulfo and Rosa Maria Montenegro.



Sabrina's family invites their relatives and friends to join them for a prayer service for their daughter at 6 pm on Friday in the Chapel at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, 2800 Paramount Boulevard. Veiwing is available from 8 am to 8 pm Friday. Graveside services will be at 2 pm on Saturday in The Garden of Gethsemane at Llano Cemetery, 2900 S Hayes Street. A reunion of family and friends will follow at Renovacion Ministero International, 3901 SE 10th Avenue.



Sabrina is survived by her parents and brother; her paternal and maternal grandparents; her aunts and uncles, Juan Antonio "Tony" Montenegro, Yessicca Montenegro and Jason Palanco, and cousin Jace Planco; Vanja Mackic and Richard Hamm, all of Amarillo, and relatives from the Montenegro, Mehic, Lovvorn, Aguilar and Fazlinovic-Juhas family.

