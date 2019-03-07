Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally Patricia (Prince) Smith. View Sign

Sally Patricia (Prince) Smith, 69, of Amarillo, Texas, passed away on March 3, 2019 in a Fort Worth hospital. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors in Whitney. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Garden of Memory near Hillsboro. A visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the funeral home. Sally was born on September 19, 1949, in Amarillo to Horace and Mildred (Conley) Prince. She grew up in Pampa, graduating from Pampa High School in 1967. After high school she attended Texas Womens University, majoring in business and psychology. In the early 70's she married Dave Brummett, Jr., and she worked in medical facilities in the towns in which they resided where her husband was pastor. Later, she continued working for medical facilities and physicians which included Texas Tech Physicians, Dr. Lee in Pampa, and Jackson County Medical Hospital in Altus, OK. On February 9, 2004, she married Robert Smith and he preceded her in death on March 18, 2015. A very social person, she enjoyed being with her friends, singing karaoke and playing the piano. But, she especially enjoyed being with her family. Sally was of the Catholic faith and was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Altus, OK, chapter 49.. Also preceding her in death were her parents and a sister, D-Anne Thompson. Survivors include her son, Clayton Brummett and wife, JeLange of Fort Worth,; grandchildren, Ashley Brummett, Blake Brummett, and Emily Brummett, all of Fort Worth; a sister, Nancy Prince of Amarillo; a brother, John Prince and wife, Joanie Selman-Prince of Mesa, AZ; several nieces and nephews; ex-husband, Dave Brummett, Jr., and pet companion cats, Cowboy and Rascal. Condolences may be made at:

Sally Patricia (Prince) Smith, 69, of Amarillo, Texas, passed away on March 3, 2019 in a Fort Worth hospital. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors in Whitney. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Garden of Memory near Hillsboro. A visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the funeral home. Sally was born on September 19, 1949, in Amarillo to Horace and Mildred (Conley) Prince. She grew up in Pampa, graduating from Pampa High School in 1967. After high school she attended Texas Womens University, majoring in business and psychology. In the early 70's she married Dave Brummett, Jr., and she worked in medical facilities in the towns in which they resided where her husband was pastor. Later, she continued working for medical facilities and physicians which included Texas Tech Physicians, Dr. Lee in Pampa, and Jackson County Medical Hospital in Altus, OK. On February 9, 2004, she married Robert Smith and he preceded her in death on March 18, 2015. A very social person, she enjoyed being with her friends, singing karaoke and playing the piano. But, she especially enjoyed being with her family. Sally was of the Catholic faith and was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Altus, OK, chapter 49.. Also preceding her in death were her parents and a sister, D-Anne Thompson. Survivors include her son, Clayton Brummett and wife, JeLange of Fort Worth,; grandchildren, Ashley Brummett, Blake Brummett, and Emily Brummett, all of Fort Worth; a sister, Nancy Prince of Amarillo; a brother, John Prince and wife, Joanie Selman-Prince of Mesa, AZ; several nieces and nephews; ex-husband, Dave Brummett, Jr., and pet companion cats, Cowboy and Rascal. Condolences may be made at: www.marshallandmarshallfd.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close