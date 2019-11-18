Guest Book View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Visitation 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 View Map Service 10:00 AM Trinity Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Sam Pierce, 79, of Amarillo, died Saturday, November 16, 2019.



Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Trinity Baptist Church. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



Sam was born on May 13, 1940 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to Edna and Robert Pierce. He graduated from West Texas State University. He had worked for Northwest Texas Hospital for 32 years, retiring as the assistant director at the lab. Sam owned Pierce Tax Service for 30 years.



He loved to play cards, golf, camping, fishing and most of all spending time with family.



Sam married LaDena "Dea" Watson on February 11, 1960 in Canadian, Texas.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, R. W. Pierce; a nephew, Robbie Pierce.



He is survived by his wife Dea Pierce, of Amarillo; two sons, Bryan Pierce and wife Graciela of Dallas and Scott Pierce and wife Karyn of Amarillo; a daughter, Chanda Morgan and husband Brent of Amarillo; a sister, Carolyn Sage and husband Gary of Central Lake, Michigan; a brother, Keith Pierce and wife Loretta of Stilwell, Kansas; a sister-in-law, Ruby Roberson of Raymore, Missouri; eight grandchildren, Lindsey, Daniel, Orson, Landon, Victoria, Makayla, Kami, and Cody.



The family will receive friends from 5-6 p.m., Monday at the funeral home.





