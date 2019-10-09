Sammy Lyles, 85, of Amarillo, died Saturday, October 5, 2019. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Thursday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon Drive, with Pastor Sammy O'Dell of Grace Communion Int'l Church officiating. Burial will be at Llano East Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Sammy was born May 22, 1934 in Houston to Sam and Nora Belle Lyles. He graduated from high school and attended college in Houston. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1954-1956. He married Barbara Jane Rhone on October 28, 1955. They shared nearly 64 years of marriage. Sammy has worked for Better Business Service for over 40 years. He loved to work and never retired. Sammy was a bodybuilder all his adult life, even into his 70's. He enjoyed sports activities with his church. He loved spending time with his family, including taking time to go on vacations with them. He and Barbara enjoyed going to the mountains. Sammy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Sammy was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife, Barbara Lyles; three sons, David Lyles and wife Sharon, Brian Lyles, and Samuel Lyles and wife Nadine; three daughters, Deborah LaFond and husband John, Patty Waldrop, and Becky Mena and husband Gilbert; two brothers, Arthur Lyles, and Wayne Lyles; 14 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019