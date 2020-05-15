He was born December 7, 1952 to Charlie and Samuel Demerson. Although he was raised with humble beginning he had such a drive and ambition. Sam had a flare for the dramatic, he was a hard worker who always had his foot to the plow. At his leisure his interest was auto repair and recovering. This man could disassemble and reassemble a car in 24 hours. His Prize possession was a 1968 barracuda. And his favorite pastime was racing that beautiful vehicle. Sam had an uncanny ability to reach people through his humor A very funny man. Viewing will be held Friday, May 15th from 5PM-6PM at New Birth Bible Fellowship and the funeral service will be held Saturday, May 16th at 11AM at New Birth Bible Fellowship. To view the full obit and sign the tribute wall and send flowers visit www.ggmortuary.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 15 to May 16, 2020