Samuel "Sam" Mack Kirk, 78, of Hereford, Texas passed away August 17, 2020.
Sam was born August 13, 1942, in Sherman, Texas to George P "Pierce", and Fern (Brune) Kirk. The family moved to Pilot Point, Texas shortly after his birth before settling down in Dimmitt, Texas during his elementary school years. Sam attended Dimmitt High School and was a proud graduate of the class of 1961. He then attended North Texas State in Denton, Texas following his graduation from Dimmitt. After a few years, Sam returned to Dimmitt to help his father build homes before starting work at Dimmitt Ammonia Plant in 1968. Sam married the love of his life, Marilyn Loretta Stewart on August 23, 1968. Sam found work on a ranch following their marriage and then became a cowboy at Prairie Cattle Co. in Tulia, Texas in 1970. He always had a passion for agriculture and the cattle industry. He eventually worked his way up to management at Prairie Cattle Company, and eight years later moved his family to Hereford, planted roots, and became co-owner of Tri-State Cattle Feeders until 2007. Sam then became a Sales Manager for Global Animal Products and worked there until his retirement in 2018. Sam truly loved his job and was dedicated to his clients and co-workers. He loved traveling to meet with clients and built long-lasting relationships along the way.
Sam was an honest and loyal friend. His friends describe him as a "great storyteller" and always there when he was needed. Sam enjoyed "pickin-and-grinnin" on the patio with friends, reading books, studying history, working border collies, grilling at local events and fundraisers, and participating in cutting horse events. Sam's grandchildren were the lights of his life, and Sam was invincible in their eyes. Sam enjoyed cheering his grandchildren on at any sporting event, he never missed a game and was well known by all the players. You could also find Sam on the beautiful streams of New Mexico with a fly-fishing rod in hand. He was an avid outdoorsman and had a passion for rustic living and campfire cooking. Sam found a second home in the Church of Christ. He knew the scripture and studied his bible throughout each day. Sam enjoyed watching old western shows in his comfy chair with a good glass of whiskey nearby. Sam was one of a kind, he had a heart of gold and he can never be replaced. Sam was his girls' biggest provider and protector throughout his entire life. Sam Kirk made the world a better more wholesome place.
Sam is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and his son-in-law, Ronny Collier.
Sam is survived by his wife, Marilyn Kirk; 3 children, Toni Sturgess of Dimmitt, Texas, Bill Kirk of Austin, Texas, and Lori Collier of Hereford, Texas; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." - 2 Tim. 4:7
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to an account set up for Sam's grandchildren that is set up at Hereford Credit Union.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
