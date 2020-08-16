1/1
Samuel Mora Ramirez
1940 - 2020
Samuel Mora Ramirez, 80, of Amarillo was promoted to Heaven August 3, 2020.

Memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at San Jacinto Assembly of God, 400 N. Georgia St. Interment was private. Arrangements are by Angel Funeral Home.

Samuel was born on June 6, 1940 to Rosa and Margarito Ramirez of Rockspring, TX.

He married the love of his life in December 2003, after being together for 16 years. Together they had 8 beloved children.

Samuel is survived by his wife, Margarita. Surviving children are Joe and Misty Martinez, Juanita and John Calvillo, Ruby Ramirez, Sylvia and Anthony Bravo, and Freddie and Tanya Martinez. He had a total of 27 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. Survivors also include 10 siblings.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 7 siblings, 3 children; Samuel Ramirez Jr.,David Ramirez, and Linda Ramirez, and one grandson; Samuel Ramirez III.

He will be missed by all his children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and his beloved wife.

Online condolences may be shared at www.angelfunerals.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
or

