Dr. Samuel Winston Reeves III
1945 - 2020
On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, Dr. Samuel Winston Reeves III passed away at the age of 74 after a two-year battle with ALS/Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was born on June 18, 1945, in Lubbock, TX to Annie Letha and Samuel Winston Reeves. He received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Texas A&M University in 1968 and practiced veterinary medicine for 44 years in Amarillo. On June 28, 1969, he married Carol Ann Rankin. They raised two daughters, Casey and Carey.

Sam was active in his community and lived loving and serving others in everything he did. He was a member of South Amarillo Kiwanis for more than 40 years, during that time serving as President and as a Distinguished Lieutenant Governor of Division 33 of Kiwanis International. He was President of Amarillo Association for Retarded Citizens and served on the Board of Texas Panhandle MHMR for 19 years. He was President of the Amarillo Veterinary Medical Association and served on the City of Amarillo Animal Control Board for many years. He was twice selected to be a volunteer veterinarian for the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Alaska.

Sam was an avid outdoorsman and loved many hobbies including running, camping, backpacking, scuba diving, photography, and cycling. He was also a licensed pilot. Sam was an avid supporter of all things Texas A&M.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Carey Allison Reeves.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Ann; daughter, Casey Reeves McCann and husband Matt; two grandchildren, Corinne and Catherine McCann; and brother, Dr. Robert Reeves.

Services will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020, at 2:00 P.M., at First Baptist Church Amarillo, 13th and Tyler. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.

Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church Amarillo or the charity of your choice.

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church Amarillo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 6, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 5, 2020
Carol Ann, we heard of Sams passing and wanted you to know we were thinking about you and remembering such good memories of what a sweet guy Sam was and how helpful he always wants to Bill. Praying for you. Love, Betty and Bill Swann
Betty Swann
Friend
