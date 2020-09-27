1/1
Sandra Kambour
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Kambour, 76, of Albuquerque, NM, died Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel with Robby Barrett officiating. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia.

Sandra was born February 12, 1944 in Tyler, Texas to Grace McAffee and Wilbert Smith. She graduated from Amarillo High School. Sandra married Edward Kambour in 1962 in Amarillo and was a homemaker. She loved going to the beach, gardening and making crafts for others to enjoy. Sandra was an avid bird watcher and animal lover. She belonged to the Amarillo Cat Club.

She is preceded in death by her mom, Grace McAffee and daddy, Harold Taylor; her husband, Edward; and a sister, Linda Fox.

Sandra is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Renfrew and husband, Paul of Mesa, AZ; two sons, Edward Kambour III and wife, Theresa of Spring, TX and Kenneth Kambour of Albuquerque, NM; five grandchildren, Paul Raymond, Timothy Edward, Holly Grace, EmmaClaire Margarite, and Johnathan Charles; and multiple loving nieces and nephews



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Schooler Funeral Home - Brentwood Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schooler Funeral Home - Brentwood Chapel
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX 79110
8063522727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved