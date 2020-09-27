Sandra Kambour, 76, of Albuquerque, NM, died Wednesday, September 23, 2020.Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel with Robby Barrett officiating. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia.Sandra was born February 12, 1944 in Tyler, Texas to Grace McAffee and Wilbert Smith. She graduated from Amarillo High School. Sandra married Edward Kambour in 1962 in Amarillo and was a homemaker. She loved going to the beach, gardening and making crafts for others to enjoy. Sandra was an avid bird watcher and animal lover. She belonged to the Amarillo Cat Club.She is preceded in death by her mom, Grace McAffee and daddy, Harold Taylor; her husband, Edward; and a sister, Linda Fox.Sandra is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Renfrew and husband, Paul of Mesa, AZ; two sons, Edward Kambour III and wife, Theresa of Spring, TX and Kenneth Kambour of Albuquerque, NM; five grandchildren, Paul Raymond, Timothy Edward, Holly Grace, EmmaClaire Margarite, and Johnathan Charles; and multiple loving nieces and nephews