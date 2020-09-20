Sandra Barnes, 70, of Amarillo passed away peacefully in her home on September 17, 2020.
. A live stream service will be available for those who wish to view the service rather than attend at www.facebook.com/MemorialParkFuneral
.
Sandra Bombini Barnes was born October 28, 1949 in Trinidad, CO. Graduate of Tascosa High School Class of '68. Retired after 35 years from BSA Hospital (Accounting Dept.) Sandra devoted her life to Christ and was an active member of Covenant Fellowship formerly San Jacinto United Methodist, where she taught children's Bible and Sunday school for 25 years. Sandra loved children! Sandra served as Girl Scouts assistant and Cub Scouts leader, member of PTA, Athletic Booster Club and other organizations for her two children. Her family, faith and friends were foremost in her life, along with passions for her senior dances, weekly card group and Daughters of Republic of TX, inducted with her daughter, son and grandson (Sons of Republic of TX) in December 2019. She was always willing to lend a helping hand with a contagious smile at Amarillo Floral and local Amarillo schools. Sandra is preceded in death by her mother Wyvonne Belle Webb. Sandra is survived by husband of 50 years Howard L. "Corky" Barnes Jr., daughter Tiffanie and husband Trent Kisor, sister Debbie Webb all of Amarillo. Son Brecken and wife Heather Barnes, step-grandson Chase Barnett and the"Apple of her eye" grandson Ryder of Kansas City, MO; Sister-in-law, Verna Owens of Parsons, KS. There are numerous cousins in the Keith and Belle Families, along with several friends and loved ones. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/donate