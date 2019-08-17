Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandy Posey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sandy Posey, 68, of Amarillo, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in Silverton, Colorado. Memorial services will be 2:00 pm Saturday at Trinity Fellowship Church- West Auditorium, 5000 Hollywood Rd. Sandy was born January 29, 1951 in Sapulpa, Oklahoma to Clinton and Peggy Williams. She graduated from high school in Farmington, New Mexico, and earned her nursing certificate from Northwest Texas Hospital Nursing Program. Sandy married the love of her life, Roland Posey on May 26, 1973. She worked as an RN at Northwest Texas Hospital for 30 years. She then went on to work at BSA Hospital for 19 years. Sandy loved nursing, and was committed to her field for almost 50 years. She was an avid collector of art. She enjoyed travelling with her best friend, Donna Phipps to multiple art classes all over the country. She especially loved going to Hill Country Visual Arts Center at least twice a year. Sandy had been an active member of Trinity Fellowship Church for 27 years. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Posey in 2008; and by her father, Clinton Williams. Survivors include a daughter, Christy Richardson and husband Aaron Moralez of Amarillo; two sons, Casey Posey and wife Lisa of Canyon, and Adam Posey of Amarillo; a sister, Vickey Austin and husband Richard of Farmington, NM; her mother and step-dad, Peggy and Bobby Pagan of Farmington, NM; and eight grandchildren, Morgan, Ethan, Jayden, Jacob, Brylee, Korbyn, Lawson, and Kash. The family suggests memorials be made to The Hill Country Arts Foundation, PO Box 1169, Ingram, TX 78025. Please sign our online guestbook at





