Sandy Chandler-Vasquez, 76, of Amarillo died Saturday May 9, 2020. No services are scheduled Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home 2800 S. Osage.



Sandy was born April 2, 1944 in Amarillo to Francis and Arlow Chandler. She was stubborn and sarcastic, and those that knew her couldn't forget her "eyebrow itches", but had a good sense of humor. Sandy was a quiet person who enjoyed crafting, painting, and Macrame. She loved interior design. She enjoyed her trips to the waffle house with her grandson Jerrad. She loved to go garage selling. She married the love of her life Joe Vasquez where they spent 13 years together until he died in 2008. She also loved to give back to charity.



Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her son, Troy Main, and her granddaughter Bobbie Lynn Chandler.



She is survived by her daughter Tracy Oliverez and her spouse Rene, Her grandson Jerrad Main, her brother, Robert Chandler, many grand and great grandchildren, and her good friends, Jerry and Linda Main, and Karen Atkins.



Memorial contributions can be made to a .





