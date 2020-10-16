Sanford J Murrow passed away Monday, October 5, 2020.
Memorial services will be at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, October 17, 2020, in the Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd., with Bradley Speer and Scott Davey officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.
Sanford was born on November 7, 1932, in Waynoka, Oklahoma, the seventh child of Lionel and Lilly Murrow. He married Janice Lister on February 2, 1973, and they were married for 47 great years. Sandy graduated from high school and joined the U.S. Navy where he served as an electrician on the USS MacKenzie during the Korean Conflict. Shortly after returning home he began his work life as an Engineer with the Santa Fe Railroad, the job he did for the next 48 years. He retired in 2001 to begin doing the things he enjoyed which included playing the guitar, singing, fishing, hunting, wood carving, and a myriad of other hobbies.
Sanford was blessed with three children, Michael Lister and wife Dena, LaDonna Elliott and husband Shon, and Laura Cabler. He had six grandchildren, Caina Lister, Greysen Lister, Alexia Elliott and Jacob Elliott. Two grandsons, Mason Hughes and Terrin Lister preceded him in death. He also had one great-grandchild, Bella Lister. His grandchildren and great-grandchild were his pride and joy.
Sandy was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings, Violet, Daisy, Georgie Rose, Arbutus and Wayne. He has one living sister, MaryBell.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be sent to the MDA Foundation.
