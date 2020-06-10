Sang Lam, 92, of Amarillo passed away surrounded by family on Monday, June 8, 2020. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Our Lady of Vietnam Catholic Church with Father Paul Nguyen as Celebrant.Sang was born on July 25, 1927 in Vietnam. He was a Lieutenant Colonel in the South Vietnamese Army where he was in the Tactical Division. Sang attended Associate Infantry Officer Career Course in Fort Benning, Georgia where he received his diploma in November of 1966. He was a POW for almost nine years. He moved to Amarillo in 1991 where he worked for Tascosa Country Club until retiring in 2003. He was a member of Our Lady of Vietnam Catholic Church and loved writing and reading books on history.He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Luu Thi Le; two sisters and two brothers.He is survived by two sons, Tam Ky Lam and Minh Lam and his wife, Nhien Nguyen; two daughters, An Kim Lam and Thanh Kim Lam and husband Thien Lam and four grandchildren.