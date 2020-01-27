Sara Beth (Randall) Shufeldt, 70, of Big Spring, Texas died January 23, 2020. Sara Beth Shufeldt, 70, formerly of Spearman, Texas, died January 23, 2020 in Amarillo, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Hansford Cemetery, and a memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Union Church, both officiated by Mark Murray. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home of Spearman, Texas. Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. , Spearman
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020