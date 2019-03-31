Sarah Beth Phillipp, 87, of Amarillo died March 29, 2019. There will be viewing at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, 2800 Paramount Blvd., Amarillo, TX from 1 to 8 PM on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m., at Fairview Cemetery in Memphis, TX on Monday, April 1, 2019. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors , Amarillo
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019