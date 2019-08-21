Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Saundra Jane (Hamby) McCoy. View Sign Service Information Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors 314 S Hedgecoke St Borger , TX 79007 (806)-274-7333 Send Flowers Obituary

Saundra McCoy age 81, of Panhandle, died on Friday, August 16, 2019.



Services will be held on Thursday, August 22, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, Panhandle, Texas with Pastor Josh Light officiating. Arrangements will be handled by Minton Chatwell Funeral Home.



Saundra was born January 27, 1938 in Olton, Texas, to parents JC and Pauline Carson Hamby. She graduated from Olton High School and earned her degree in Art from WTSU. She married the love of her life, James McCoy on May 2, 1962 in Golden, Colorado.



Saundra was a homemaker and also worked at Plainview High School until 1981 when the family moved to Groom, Texas.



Saundra was a very talented seamstress, piano player, designer of arts & crafts and loved baking. Everyone was always welcome in her home. She took great joy in cooking and baking for family and friends. But above all, she enjoyed time with her grandkids, who affectionately called her Oomah, Gammaw, Grayma, Mammaw, Fudge-Ma and G-Ma.



Saundra was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws Floyd and Irene McCoy, husband James in 2004, grandson Blaze Coffee in 2009 and granddaughter Kami Vines in 2012.



She is survived by her daughter Pam McCoy of Amarillo, daughter Rhonda and husband Terry Coffee of Panhandle, son Jason McCoy of Panhandle; grandchildren Adam and wife Shannon Coffee of Panhandle and children Christopher, Jadyn and Dallas; Kristen and husband Justin Wilson of Lubbock expecting Saundra's fourth great-grandchild in December; Jessica McCoy of Panhandle and Luke McCoy of Panhandle.



The family suggests memorials be made to Blaze Coffee Memorial BLOOD Drive c/o Coffee Memorial Blood Center, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (

