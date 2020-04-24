Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Saundra Lee "Saunie" Englund. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Funeral service 11:00 AM Private funeral service Schooler Funeral Home View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM live streamed www.schoolerfuneralhome.com View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Saundra "Saunie" Lee Englund, 82, of Amarillo died April 22, 2020.



Private funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Schooler Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, the service will be live streamed at



Saundra was born February 5, 1938 in Borger, TX to John and Georgia Bates. She graduated from Dumas High School in 1956. In 1964, she partnered with Jessie Casida and purchased a beauty salon. She married David Lowder in 1967, together they spent 37 wonderful years before his death in 2004. Saundra successfully owned and operated the salon for 13 years before she sold in 1977 to Terrific Toms of which she managed for several years after she sold. She worked as a beautician for over 40 years and owned several rental properties. Meeting at church, Saundra and Fred Englund started the second chapter of their love story, marrying on July 12, 2007.



In her earlier years, she enjoyed the outdoors and will be remembered for hosting fish fry's and cookouts with family and friends. She sang in the Paramount Baptist Church Choir where she was a lifelong member. Saundra enjoyed all forms of art and antiquing. Later in her life, she enjoyed travelling with Fred, gardening, and reading. Saundra has a beautiful smile, infectious laugh and made many lifelong friends and classmates. She had a huge presence about her and will be missed dearly.



She is preceded in death by her first husband, David Lowder; her parents; sister, Charlotte Stringer; brother-in-law, Berkley Stringer; and nephew, Mark Stringer all of Dumas.



Saundra is survived by her husband, Fred Englund; brother, Joe Bates; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews known to all as their "Beloved Aunt Saunie".



Online condolences may be shared at





