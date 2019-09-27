Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott Brian Tietgens. View Sign Service Information Griggs-Schooler-Gordon Funeral Directors 5400 Bell Avenue Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-358-0441 Send Flowers Obituary

Scott Brian Tietgens was born on October 24, 2019 to William and Carol Tietgens in Moorehead, MN. He went to be with his Lord and savior on September 24, 2019.



Family visitation will be Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 at Griggs-Schooler-Gordan Funeral Home



Celebration of life service will be held 10:00 am Saturday September 28, 2019 at Hillside Christian Church West on Soncy.



Scott graduated from Nathan Hale High School in Tulsa, OK in 1972. He married the love of his life Audrey Westbrook on August 23, 1975.



Scott opened Silver Star Supply Company in 1993 and was the owner and operator until his retirement in the spring of 2004. After his retirement, Audrey and Scott moved to Ruidoso, New Mexico and opened the Hot Spot in August 2004.



He had many enjoyments in life, horse races, playing cards at the casinos but the one he enjoyed the most was attending his grandkids' sporting events. Scott's family was the most important part of his life second only to his personal relationship with Jesus Christ.



He was preceded in death by his brother Bill Tietgens and his mother Carol Tietgens.



Scott is survived by his wife, Audrey Tietgens of Amarillo, Daughter, Kati Howard and husband Trey of Amarillo, Son Clifton Tietgens and wife Candice of San Antonio, Father, Bill Tietgens of Amarillo, Sister, Paula Cole and husband David of Amarillo, grandchildren, Jackson Baggett, Kali Howard, Cole Tietgens and Cyler Tietgens. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends.



Online guestbook,

Scott Brian Tietgens was born on October 24, 2019 to William and Carol Tietgens in Moorehead, MN. He went to be with his Lord and savior on September 24, 2019.Family visitation will be Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 at Griggs-Schooler-Gordan Funeral HomeCelebration of life service will be held 10:00 am Saturday September 28, 2019 at Hillside Christian Church West on Soncy.Scott graduated from Nathan Hale High School in Tulsa, OK in 1972. He married the love of his life Audrey Westbrook on August 23, 1975.Scott opened Silver Star Supply Company in 1993 and was the owner and operator until his retirement in the spring of 2004. After his retirement, Audrey and Scott moved to Ruidoso, New Mexico and opened the Hot Spot in August 2004.He had many enjoyments in life, horse races, playing cards at the casinos but the one he enjoyed the most was attending his grandkids' sporting events. Scott's family was the most important part of his life second only to his personal relationship with Jesus Christ.He was preceded in death by his brother Bill Tietgens and his mother Carol Tietgens.Scott is survived by his wife, Audrey Tietgens of Amarillo, Daughter, Kati Howard and husband Trey of Amarillo, Son Clifton Tietgens and wife Candice of San Antonio, Father, Bill Tietgens of Amarillo, Sister, Paula Cole and husband David of Amarillo, grandchildren, Jackson Baggett, Kali Howard, Cole Tietgens and Cyler Tietgens. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends.Online guestbook, www.griggsschoolergordan.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close