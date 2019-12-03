Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott Glenn Downs. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Scott was born to Rick and Darlene Downs on May 12, 1988, in Amarillo, TX; he died on November 29, 2019, in Amarillo, TX.



A memorial service will be held Wednesday, December 4, at 11 a.m. at Hillside Christian Church Chapel at Hillside and Soncy in Amarillo, TX. Dr. Larry Payne of Lubbock, TX, will officiate the service.



Scott and his parents lived in Dumas, Borger, Corpus Christi, Childress, and Amarillo, TX.



He graduated from Childress High School in 2006. After high school, Scott graduated from Amarillo College and West Texas A&M University with degrees in Criminal Justice.



Scott followed his Dad's path and worked as an operator at Phillips 66 Refinery in Borger, TX.



Scott enjoyed the "finer things of life"-especially his family and friends.



Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Rick and Darlene Downs; his grandfather, Floyd Callaway; his grandmother, Peggy Downs; and his cousin, Chris Bailey.



He is survived by his grandmother, Emma Callaway; aunt, Debbie Callaway Bailey; grandfather, Glenn Downs; aunt, Starla Downs Williams; his great aunt and uncle, Wayne and Shirley Sanders, and 3 cousins: Jeff Bailey, Seresa Dalton, and Twila Gallob.



In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to donate to the Kidney Foundation of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at





Scott was born to Rick and Darlene Downs on May 12, 1988, in Amarillo, TX; he died on November 29, 2019, in Amarillo, TX.A memorial service will be held Wednesday, December 4, at 11 a.m. at Hillside Christian Church Chapel at Hillside and Soncy in Amarillo, TX. Dr. Larry Payne of Lubbock, TX, will officiate the service.Scott and his parents lived in Dumas, Borger, Corpus Christi, Childress, and Amarillo, TX.He graduated from Childress High School in 2006. After high school, Scott graduated from Amarillo College and West Texas A&M University with degrees in Criminal Justice.Scott followed his Dad's path and worked as an operator at Phillips 66 Refinery in Borger, TX.Scott enjoyed the "finer things of life"-especially his family and friends.Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Rick and Darlene Downs; his grandfather, Floyd Callaway; his grandmother, Peggy Downs; and his cousin, Chris Bailey.He is survived by his grandmother, Emma Callaway; aunt, Debbie Callaway Bailey; grandfather, Glenn Downs; aunt, Starla Downs Williams; his great aunt and uncle, Wayne and Shirley Sanders, and 3 cousins: Jeff Bailey, Seresa Dalton, and Twila Gallob.In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to donate to the Kidney Foundation of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close