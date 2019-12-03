Scott was born to Rick and Darlene Downs on May 12, 1988, in Amarillo, TX; he died on November 29, 2019, in Amarillo, TX.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, December 4, at 11 a.m. at Hillside Christian Church Chapel at Hillside and Soncy in Amarillo, TX. Dr. Larry Payne of Lubbock, TX, will officiate the service.
Scott and his parents lived in Dumas, Borger, Corpus Christi, Childress, and Amarillo, TX.
He graduated from Childress High School in 2006. After high school, Scott graduated from Amarillo College and West Texas A&M University with degrees in Criminal Justice.
Scott followed his Dad's path and worked as an operator at Phillips 66 Refinery in Borger, TX.
Scott enjoyed the "finer things of life"-especially his family and friends.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Rick and Darlene Downs; his grandfather, Floyd Callaway; his grandmother, Peggy Downs; and his cousin, Chris Bailey.
He is survived by his grandmother, Emma Callaway; aunt, Debbie Callaway Bailey; grandfather, Glenn Downs; aunt, Starla Downs Williams; his great aunt and uncle, Wayne and Shirley Sanders, and 3 cousins: Jeff Bailey, Seresa Dalton, and Twila Gallob.
In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to donate to the Kidney Foundation of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019