Scott Rice, 64, of Hart, Texas passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 2:00PM in the First Baptist Church of Hart with Rev. Donna Lindley and Dr. Gene Meacham officiating. Burial will follow in Hart Cemetery under the direction of Colonial Funeral Home of Dimmitt. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the funeral home.



Scott was born on August 5, 1954 in Littlefield, Texas to L.J. Rice and Dixie Joyce (Carter) Rice. Scott was raised in Hart, Texas and graduated from Hart High School. He worked for Dimmitt Sulphur Products for 24 years in Dimmitt. Scott enjoyed listening to gospel music, watching western movies, and shooting guns. Scott was very devoted on taking care of his mother before her passing and will always be remembered as a very caring person.



Scott is survived by a brother, Danny Rice of Nazareth, TX, sister, Robbie Grossman and husband Leo of Hart, TX, nieces, Kimberlea Coleman and husband Chris of Fayetteville, NC, Kandee Grossman and boyfriend Eric Montes of Lubbock, TX, Tisha Gerber and husband Marty of Nazareth, TX and Brandi Rice and husband, John Foley of El Paso, TX, nephews, Ramey Rice and wife Jennifer of Dimmitt, TX and Jay Grossman of Hart, TX along with 7 great-nieces.



Scott is preceded in death by his parents and a sister-in-law, Shelly Rice.



The family has requested memorials be made to the Hart Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 193, Hart, Texas 79043.



