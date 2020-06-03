Seth Clayton Dees, 39, of Amarillo passed away on May, 29, 2020.
Services will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 2pm in the Memorial Park Funeral Home's Chapel of Memories, 6969 E. Interstate 40. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Please visit www.memorialparkamarillo.com to view the full obituary and sign the online guest book.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.