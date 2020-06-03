Seth Clayton Dees
1980 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Seth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Seth Clayton Dees, 39, of Amarillo passed away on May, 29, 2020.

Services will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 2pm in the Memorial Park Funeral Home's Chapel of Memories, 6969 E. Interstate 40. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Please visit www.memorialparkamarillo.com to view the full obituary and sign the online guest book.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Service
02:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
6969 East Interstate 40
Amarillo, TX 79118
8063743709
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved