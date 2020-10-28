SFC(R) Curtis Donovan, 51, of Bushland, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Amarillo. He was born on February 22, 1969 in Charlotte-Amalie, St. Thomas, USVI to Glaston Donovan and Berinece Dawson Donovan. Curtis served his country for 21 years in the US Army where he earned the following: Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal (4th award), Army Achievement Medal (6th award), Army Good Conduct Medal (6th award), National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Star, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and Korean Defense Service Medal. He served in Somalia, Kuwait and received the Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, UN Medal, Driver and Mechanic Badge, Air Assault Badge and Drill Sergeant Identification Badge.
He met his wife Marsha while stationed at Fort Bliss, El Paso. They were married on July 23, 2011 in Fritch, TX. After retiring from the Army, Curtis worked as a Quality Inspector for Bell Helicopter. Curtis was a quiet, gentle soul. He was an amazing father who loved his family. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved to cook. He also volunteered his time by feeding the homeless at Picnic in the Park.
He is survived by his wife, Marsha of Bushland; children, Danielle Donovan of Bushland, Devonte Donovan, Dimariae Donovan, and Dimitri Donovan, all of Farmington, AR, and Aliyah Monares of Copperas Cove, TX; mother, Berinece Donovan of Tortola, BVI; two sisters, Colleen Donovan of Tortola, BVI and Jaslyn Frett-Thompson of Killeen, TX; In Laws, Steve and Denise Donnell of Bushland; lots of extended family, friends and military family.
A visitation will be Thursday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at LaGrone Blackburn-Shaw Funeral Directors on Coulter Rd. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM (CST) Friday at Saint Stephen United Methodist Church in Amarillo with Travis Bennett and John Curry officiating. The service at the church will be livestreamed on the LaGrone Blackburn-Shaw, Coulter Rd's Facebook page. A graveside service with military honors will be 4:00 PM on Friday at Olton Cemetery, Olton, TX.
Serving as pallbearers are Dustin Rose, Kevin Bell, Kevin Leonard, Joe Mando, Jesus Torres, and Chad Zarbock. Honorary pallbearers are Josh McCrary, Chester Brown, Raul Ramirez and Michael Curley
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Picnic in the Park. Make checks payable to Oasis Baptist Church, 5120 McCarty, Amarillo, TX 79116 and designate checks to Picnic in the Park.
Online condolences can be made at www.lagroneblackburnshaw.com