A private family service will be held at this time. When our state health crisis is over, we will have a celebration of life service in memory of Coach Brown. Arrangements are by Adams Funeral Home of Wellington.



She was born on March 5, 1974 in Memphis, to Rodney and Marie McGill White. She married Daryon Brown on July 16, 1994 in Wellington.



Shannon graduated from Wellington High School in 1992 where she was a star basketball player garnering many awards. She went on to play basketball at West



Coach Brown loved a good challenge. She was an inspiration to all with her fight against cancer. She never quit. Her students and athletes meant the world to her. She left a lasting impression on each and everyone.



She was the best big sister anyone could have and was Les' best friend. Her children were her pride and joy. She dearly loved her family.



Shannon was an active member of the First Christian Church in Wellington.



She was preceded in death by her dad Rod and her grandparents Glin and Lorene McGill and P.J. White.



Her survivors include her husband Dayron, 2 sons Nathan and Major, and her daughter Marlee all of Wellington; her mom Marie White of Wellington; sister Leslee Wood and her husband Jody of Abilene; a grandmother Rosa White of Wellington; her nieces and nephews and numerous close cousins.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to H.U.G.S., in care of the funeral home at 1300 East Avenue, Wellington, TX 79095.



