Sharon Craig Wilson passed away September 4, 2020. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home we ask that you wear a mask . Funeral service will be Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10:00 am at Memorial Park Funeral Home Chapel of Memories we ask that you wear a mask. Interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. For a detailed obituary please see www.memorialparkamarillo.com